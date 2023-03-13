COLUMBUS — Circleville senior Trentt Fulgham won the Division II 285-weight class State Championship Sunday night at the Schottenstein Center.
This was Fulgham’s first ever State Tournament; he was an alternate last season and placed fifth at the District Tournament the year prior.
Going into the tournament this past weekend, Fulgham was an underdog. Circleville wrestling coach Trent Brooks said they used that to their advantage.
“TJ [Fulgham] expects nothing but the best of himself and we definitely used those past losses and predictions in our favor as we prepared for this past weekend,” Brooks said.
Brooks said last year, Fulgham told him that he wanted to wrestle in the first place match and win it all.
“We knew he would do whatever he could to make that come to fruition and he did just that,” Brooks said.
Fulgham’s semifinal win has been dubbed the “Miracle on the Mat” and Brooks discussed what he was feeling during that match.
“Next thing we knew there was under 10 seconds, and we were in a scoring position,” Brooks said. We were screaming and could hear so many others doing the same. I think it was at :02 seconds where they awarded the reversal. Wow! Still gives me chills talking about it. All heart and grit.”
After the last second win, the coaches immediately reduced outside distractions to help Fulgham not get hyper focused on the final match.
Fulgham was in the last group to wrestle for first place and the cheering section for him was as loud as ever. Before the match started, he took a moment to compose himself, and then faced off against his opponent.
The final match was just as intense and heart pounding as his semifinal match. Again, it went down to the last few seconds and Fulgham won 2-1 in a tiebreaker. Cheers erupted from the crowd, coaches, and Fulgham himself. In his first ever State Tournament, he was crowned the Division II 285-weight class State Champion.
Fulgham was so excited he did a takedown on both of his coaches, Brooks recalls the moment.
“We were just clearly elated for him,” he said. “We all hugged, cried and the now infamous slam! Ha-ha! I will take that every day for that kid to feel what he did in that moment.”