ASHVILLE — The Lady Vikings’ softball team had a strong postseason showing last season and look to do the same this year.
Teays Valley’s softball team finished second in the MSL-Buckeye Division with a 10-4 league record and had five players named to all-MSL teams. In the postseason, the Lady Vikings made it all the way to the district final before losing to Watkins Memorial 10-3.
Last season, the Lady Vikings had a relatively young team and are set to have several key players return this year, including current seniors Emma Helwagen and Faith Thompson.
The Vikings baseball team had a similar season as the softball team last year. The Vikings also finished second in the MSL-Buckeye Division with a 9-5 conference record. The team had a strong showing last year from a large group of juniors.
Now seniors, several of these players are expected to return for the Vikings to help them get past the sectional rounds of the postseason. The Vikings were knocked out of the playoffs in the sectional final by Olentangy after a 7-0 loss at home.