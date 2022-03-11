COLUMBUS— The Vikings boys’ bowling team competed at the Division I state bowling championship on Friday.
The five person team finished 15th out of 16 teams at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Head coach Nick Bolyard sees progress in the team’s finish, however.
“With only one senior in the starting lineup, the 2023 season looks to be prosperous for the program,” he said after competition on Friday.
In the first game of the day, the Vikings struggled on the unfamiliar oil patterns, bowling a team series of 840 with sophomore Zavier Gest bowling a team high 213.
After the less than stellar start, Teays Valley bounced back in the second series. Gest once again bowled above a 200 and junior Lukas Dunbar also reached the two century mark. All together the Vikings moved into 11th place with a 959 game two total.
The third and final regulation game wasn’t the progress the team was hoping for, as the difficult oil conditions proved too much of a challenge for Teays Valley. The Vikings ended regulation with their lowest game, bowling a team total of 776 with no individual bowler reaching 200.
However, with over 200 teams in Division I bowling in the state, 15th is a high mark to hit.