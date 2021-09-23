ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley boys took on Circleville on Wednesday, Sept. 22 for a rainy game on the soccer field, but came out victorious with a 5-0 shutout against the Tigers.
In the first half, the Vikings scored three goals and had two extra in the second half.
The scoring Vikings were Conner Hoffhines with one, Drew Dean with one, Elijah Suhayda with two and Brayden Primmer with one.
The battle between Teays Valley girls and Circleville girls scheduled to happen Wednesday was postponed due to weather.
The Vikings will continue their season on Saturday against Lancaster at 11 a.m. at home.
Circleville continues their season Saturday at 10 a.m., hosting Unioto.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play again on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Fairfield Union High School at 7:15 p.m. and the Lady Vikings are to host Licking Heights on Tuesday, game start at 7:15 p.m.