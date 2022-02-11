ASHVILLE— Teays Valley High School is sending 22 swimmers to Thomas Worthington High School for the Central District DII Sectional Tournament.
Saturday, Feb. 12, is set to be a full day of swimming for Teays Valley. Ten girls and 12 boys will compete for the Vikings in both individual races and team relays.
The Lady Vikings finished the regular season in second place out of the MSL Buckeye and Cardinal divisions. Sisters Lauren and CJ Arledge made first team all-MSL for the 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke, and the 100m breaststroke, respectively.
The team’s 200m freestyle relay team, made up of the Arledge sisters, Laney Tussing and Wylee Whittredge, set a new school record with a time of 1:51.25 in addition to making first team all-MSL.
Whittredge made the all-MSL second team for the 50m freestyle and was also a part of the 200m individual medley relay that made the all-MSL second team as well.
CJ Arledge in the 200m individual medley and the 400m freestyle relay team — Evie Lehman, Katie Reynard, Emilee Watson and Ella Applegate — had honorable mentions.
The girls’ events start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and are scheduled to go until 1 p.m.
The boys’ team had a repeat title in the MSL this year, finishing first out of the Buckeye and Cardinal division schools.
The Vikings won seven of 11 events at the tournament and four all-MSL first team swimmers, Nate Reynard, 200m freestyle; Wyatt Rathgaber, 100m butterfly; Zach Helenthal, 500m freestyle; Dom Whittredge, 50m freestyle.
Three relay teams made first team all-MSL as well. Rathgaber, Helenthal, Reynard and Whittredge made it for the 200m and 400m freestyle relays.
Rueger Shrewsberry, Nathan Chapman, McCoy Samlow and Cameron Crego in the 100m individual medley relay also made the all-MSL first team.
Individually, five swimmers made the all-MSL second team in different events, Reynard, 100m freestyle; Helenthal, 100m breaststroke; Rathgaber, 50m freestyle; Whittredge, 100m backstroke; Samlow, 200m individual medley.
Boys events at Thomas Worthington High School at set to start at 3:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m.