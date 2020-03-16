As the major networks were airing re-runs of sporting events on Saturday, Muskingum sophomore and Teays Valley graduate Brett Carson was tying the laces to his cleats and preparing to play baseball for the final time in his sophomore season.
"It was a surreal experience, because I was sad this was going to be our last game of the season and that our seniors had their last season at Muskingum cut short," Carson said. "I thought back to how close our senior class was at Teays Valley and if that happened to us in our senior year of high school.
"As the game started, I kinda laid back and told myself that whatever goes on that I'm going to have fun playing baseball. I love the game of baseball and I wanted to make the most of it."
Carson described the previous 48 hours as a "whirlwind" leading up to Saturday's tilt against Denison. The Muskies had returned from a successful trip to Florida and had just played Denison four days earlier in New Concord.
"I went to classes on Thursday and then I started hearing about the Big Ten, the ACC and the SEC canceling their basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus and I eventually figured that something would happen with us," Carson said. "I took a nap, went to practice and the coaches were getting our field ready for practice and then just all of the sudden they stopped.
"They told us that our season was over. It's hard to describe the feeling that I and the rest of my brothers on the team had. You go through all fall and winter working hard through sacrifice and pain and then to have the rest of the season canceled. It was very tough."
The Ohio Athletic Conference, which Muskingum is a member institution, announced that it canceled the remainder of spring sports season, effective on March 16. Delaying the cancelation for two days gave schools, such as Muskingum, one final opportunity to play.
"We didn't know until Friday that we were going to play Denison again the next day," Carson said. "It gave us an opportunity to play one more time and also to allow our seniors to be honored before the game.
"The last practice on Friday was like a normal practice, but it was heartbreaking again to think this was our last practice and Saturday was going to be the last game of my sophomore year."
The experience was made more memorable with temperatures hovering in the 30s and snow flakes that started to fall in Granville as the game started.
"It started snowing during the first inning and those were the biggest snowflakes that I've seen in my life," Carson said. "The wind was blowing left-to-right, so being a left-handed batter they were coming right into my face and I had to keep stepping out to wipe off my face during the game."
Carson led-off the game with a double to left, one of the Muskies' three hits in an 8-1 loss to Denison.
"It was really difficult to pick-up the baseball with how hard it was snowing," Carson said. "I wasn't nervous and actually thought it was kinda awesome. I stepped in, got something to hit on the first pitch and I put a good swing on the baseball."
Carson played center field during the game and joked with his fellow outfielders about the conditions.
"It was hard to see the game action from the outfield with how hard it was snowing and when the ball was hit into the air, it was extremely difficult to pickup and honestly we were lucky to catch the baseballs we did," Carson said. "It's one of those experiences I'll look back on and think it was different to play in elements like that, but looking back on it we were fortunate that no one got hurt."
Coming off batting .319 as a freshman, Carson felt like he was on his way to a breakout sophomore campaign following the Muskies' trip to the Sunshine State.
"I didn't hold up physically how I wanted to as an 18-year old playing against 22-year old grown men," Carson said. "I played summer baseball (for the Xenia Scouts) and I put in a bunch of work strength wise over the summer and fall to put on about 30 pounds of muscle, along with the normal work I usually do."
Carson was named the OAC Hitter of the Week for posting a .447 average in Florida with 17 hits, including four triples, and nine runs batted in.
"I noticed that my hard work was paying off. The ball was jumping off my bat differently and I was finding holes," Carson said. "I was bigger, stronger and faster than I was as a freshman and I was in a groove. There's just a special feeling when you're there as a hitter."
The Muskies returned from Florida with a 5-4 record before losing twice last week to Denison to finish the shortened season at 5-6.
"We had a really young team last year with six freshmen playing, but we started coming of age a little bit on that Florida trip and we could see our hard work paying off," Carson said. "That's the best trip to Florida that Muskingum has had in the last six-to-seven years and we were hitting a lot better than we did last season.
"We lost twice last week to Denison, which has a really good team, but we know that we're a lot better baseball team than we were a year ago."
In response to spring sports being canceled due to the coronavirus, the NCAA decided to grant an extra year of eligibility to those athletes affected by the decision.
"When the NCAA canceled our season, in a way I felt cheated but I also knew it wasn't the fault of anyone and it was due to the coronavirus," Carson said. "When they decided to give us another year of eligibility that was a relief and made us whole again.
"At Muskingum, we're Division III so there aren't any athletic scholarships, but all of us sophomores talked and we are going to use that additional year of eligibility because we enjoy playing the game together and have a lot of fun."