Teays Valley graduate and Otterbein freshman Jacob Williams was recognized with a piece of hardware last weekend, becoming the second-straight Cardinal to receive the Pete George Sportsmanship Award at the Pete Willson Wheaton Invitational in Wheaton, Illinois.
Williams found $150 in the stands and turned it into the front desk for the rightful owner. Upon being offered a $60 reward, Williams instead had the tournament put the money towards a Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma fund in honor of Joey Tromba, who won the award last year while undergoing a battle with the disease.
On the mat, Williams has won 16 matches this season wrestling at 149 pounds.