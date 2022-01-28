ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley Lady Vikings handed the Fairfield Union Lady Falcons their first MSL loss on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s game marked the second meeting between the teams this season. In December the Lady Vikings traveled to Lancaster for a Saturday matinee game.
The two games paralleled each other in some ways. Both December’s game and the rematch this week were low scoring affairs by the teams’ standards. The pace turned out to be quite similar as well; All eight quarters ended with single digit differences.
On Wednesday, the importance of the game for the Lady Vikings was noticeable. From head coach Trevor Younkin’s unwillingness to sit down at any point in the night, to the larger than normal group of visiting supporters for a Wednesday night.
In the first quarter, Teays Valley started off on a good foot.
“In the beginning we did a very good job of [getting inside shots] and making sure we had good ball movement and then getting our opportunity for the girls to score,” Younkin said after the game, finally sitting down.
Teays Valley also handled the ball on the defensive side of things as well. Fairfield Union managed only two field goals off only a handful of shots, adding two free throws from junior Nicole Terry, and the Lady Falcons ended the first quarter with only seven points.
The second quarter was Teays Valley’s strongest eight minutes offensively. The uptick in offensive production was led by sophomore Kennedy Younkin.
Younkin made five 2-pt field goals in the quarter to account for over half of the team’s 16 points in the second.
At halftime, the Lady Vikings had their biggest lead so far with nine points between them and their MSL-Buckeye Division rival.
Of course, Fairfield Union wasn’t going to go quietly. The third quarter flipped the script of the game and was the only quarter where the Lady Falcons outscored their host.
“What gave them the chance to get back in the game [was that] we didn't execute very well in the second half [on the] inside.” Coach Younkin said.
After finishing the third quarter with only a four point lead, the Lady Vikings knew they needed to buckle down and finish the game their way.
The team played aggressively for the final eight minutes and managed to draw several key fouls from Fairfield Union. Kennedy Younkin had six looks at the net on the line and sank all of them.
Fellow sophomore Alyssa Horsley made 3-4 free throw shots and senior captain Ashley DeWeese had a 2-pointer and made 1-2 free throws to finish the game strong.
Taking down the Buckeye Division leader is a big deal for the Lady Vikings at this point in the season. After their win on Wednesday, Teays Valley sits at third in the conference with the top two teams – Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll – playing Friday night.
“This [win] gives us a chance to still be in the hunt for the league title. The only thing is we gotta control our own destiny and hope for Bloom-Carroll to take care of business at Fairfield Union, which will be tough.” Coach Younkin said.
“But for us, we're gonna take one game at a time.”
Teays Valley 41, Fairfield Union 33
Teays Valley 9 16 4 12 — 41
Fairfield Union 7 7 11 8 — 33
TEAYS VALLEY
Jenna Horsley 2 4-4 9, Aly Williard 2 0-0 4, Ashley DeWeese 3 1-2 7, Kennedy Younkin 5 6-6 16, Alyssa Horsley 1 3-4 5 TOTAL 13 14-16 41; 3-pt field goals: 1
FAIRFIELD UNION
Nicole Terry 1 2-5 4, Brooke Holt 1 0-1 2, Elly Lewis 1 0-0 2, Brenna Reed 0 3-4 3, Hannah Rauch 2 2-2 7, Isabella Neal 2 2-2 7, Claire Cooperider 3 0-1 8 TOTAL 10 9-15 33; 3-pt field goals: 4