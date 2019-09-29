The Teays Valley girls cross country team finished second on Saturday at the Erin L. Nance Invitational held in London.
Gahanna topped the 14-school field with 34 points, followed by the Vikings (107) and Bishop Hartley (116).
Junior Megan Bush topped the 104-runner race in 20:42.0, beating out Gahanna's Alyssa Shope (20:51.3) by slightly over nine seconds.
Other leading runners for the Vikings included Karoline Pees (seventh, 21:19.2); Mikella Meddock (12th, 21:55.1); Evie Layton (43rd, 23:24.9) and Lindsay Triplett (48th, 23:32.3).
Westfall didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Running for the Mustangs were Kylee Henry (28th, 22:44.3); Olivia Barnes (38th, 23:03.6) and Grace Marcum (90th, 27:37.8).
The Teays Valley boys also returned home with a runner-up showing.
Olentangy topped the 21-school field with 55 points, followed by the Vikings (145) and Pickerington Central (149).
Top runners for the Vikings included Zach Hatfield (14th, 18:00.2); Kyle Dennis (25th, 18:22.6); Jared Herrel (31st, 18:39.3); Carson Weiss (36th, 18:54.3) and Wilson Ewing (40th, 19:02.1).
Westfall didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Running for the Mustangs were Preston Clifton (38th, 18:57.9); Tyler Shipley (61st, 19:34.3); Braden Johnson (101st, 21:17.3) and Dakota Warren (122nd, 23:05.4).
Braves, Tigers Cross the Creek
The Logan Elm boys finished seventh with 215 points on Saturday at the Cross the Creek Invitational held outside of Washington Court House.
Unioto topped the 15-school field with 46 points, followed by Cedarville (103) and Marysville (103).
Leading runners for the Braves included Brock Evans (23rd, 18:32.92); Drew Tomlinson (47th, 19:30.03); Ian Shaeffer (54th, 19:39.71); Gavin Ewing (63rd, 20:05.31) and Trace Smith (65th, 20:11.04).
Circleville with 10th with 275.
Junior Colton Pinkerton finished third out of 195 runners with a time of 16:57.89. He was only bested by Cedarville junior Ethan Wallis (16:30.50) and Marysville senior Tristan Karnes (16:56.51).
Other top runners for the Tigers included Kaleb Nungester (43rd, 19:16.89); Eli Snyder (95th, 21:45.45); Ayush Patel (116th, 22:56.47) and Trey Bigam (123rd, 23:08.32).
The Circleville girls finished sixth with 161 points.
Marysville won the 11-school race with 32 points, followed by Cedarville (85) and Unioto (102).
Leading runners for the Tigers included Lily Winter (18th, 23:16.93); Peyton Perini (28th, 24:01.78); Courtney Reid (45th, 26:04.34); Audrey Fausnaugh (61st, 27:19.44) and Whitley Calder (63rd, 27:33.34).
Logan Elm didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Running for the Braves were Emma Lands (eighth, 21:47.16); Tayla Tootle (39th, 25:09.02); Kaleigh Spires (72nd, 28:34.80) and Ally Cotton (76th, 28:59.09).