Teays Valley senior Zach Cline recently decided to continue playing soccer at Ohio Northern University, an NCAA Division III institution located in Ada. Cline earned second-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division honors this past season.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Luke Combs
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken Curry
Q: What are some of your strengths in soccer?
A: My field vision, being able to switch play or find good passes. Finishing, my shooting accuracy and power has improved from my junior to senior year.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in soccer?
A: My height, but I've gotten over that by keeping the ball on the ground and working on my vertical.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: The pharmacy program is one of the best in the nation and their soccer team is one of the best Division III schools.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Making the Barcelona United U18 Academy team, led our varsity team in scoring over the last two seasons and have been offensive player twice.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Laughing and having a good time with my teammates.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Wrestling and shooting/archery
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: Pharmacy, I want to find a cure for Alzheimer's, which made my grandfather's last years painful and miserable.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Johan Cruyff, he invented football (soccer) philosophy known as "total football".
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents have always pushed me and supported me. Even when I've played poorly, they are always there to pick me up.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating the Bourbon Chicken and hanging out with friends.
Q: Nickname?
A: Cheeks, because I am bad, it was an inside joke after a game during my junior year.
Q: Do you have an athlete you look up to?
A: Lionel Messi, he's the world's best. I try to copy his field vision.
Q: Favorite television show?
A: The Office.
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Lion King
Q: Favorite video game?
A: FIFA 20
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Cracker Barrel
Q: What the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: A cross necklace my girlfriend bought me after I lost my necklace from childhood.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: A pillow made of one of my grandfather's old flannel shirts. It is a reminder he is always with me.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?
A: The headless horseman, it was fun and creative.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Germany, to watch a Borussia Dortmund game.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: U.S. History, I find learning about our past interesting.