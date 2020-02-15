Zach Cline

Teays Valley senior Zach Cline will continue to play soccer at Ohio Northern. Back row, from left, are Joe Mitchell (rec league coach), Shane Harber (TV boys soccer coach), Thomas Sharp (assistant coach), James Cline (father), Kathy Cline (mother), Patty Tussing (aunt), Derek Sauerbrun (middle school coach) Front row are Zach Cline and Karalyn Kelley (girlfriend).

Teays Valley senior Zach Cline recently decided to continue playing soccer at Ohio Northern University, an NCAA Division III institution located in Ada. Cline earned second-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division honors this past season. 

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: Luke Combs

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken Curry

Q: What are some of your strengths in soccer?

A: My field vision, being able to switch play or find good passes. Finishing, my shooting accuracy and power has improved from my junior to senior year.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in soccer?

A: My height, but I've gotten over that by keeping the ball on the ground and working on my vertical. 

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: The pharmacy program is one of the best in the nation and their soccer team is one of the best Division III schools.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Making the Barcelona United U18 Academy team, led our varsity team in scoring over the last two seasons and have been offensive player twice.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Laughing and having a good time with my teammates.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Wrestling and shooting/archery

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: Pharmacy, I want to find a cure for Alzheimer's, which made my grandfather's last years painful and miserable. 

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: Johan Cruyff, he invented football (soccer) philosophy known as "total football".

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents have always pushed me and supported me. Even when I've played poorly, they are always there to pick me up.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?

A: Eating the Bourbon Chicken and hanging out with friends.

Q: Nickname?

A: Cheeks, because I am bad, it was an inside joke after a game during my junior year.

Q: Do you have an athlete you look up to?

A: Lionel Messi, he's the world's best. I try to copy his field vision. 

Q: Favorite television show?

A: The Office.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Lion King

Q: Favorite video game?

A: FIFA 20

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Cracker Barrel

Q: What the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?

A: A cross necklace my girlfriend bought me after I lost my necklace from childhood. 

Q: What’s your most valuable possession?

A: A pillow made of one of my grandfather's old flannel shirts. It is a reminder he is always with me. 

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?

A: The headless horseman, it was fun and creative.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: Germany, to watch a Borussia Dortmund game. 

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: U.S. History, I find learning about our past interesting.

