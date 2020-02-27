Teays Valley senior Brook Crosby has decided to play collegiate softball at Otterbein University, an NCAA Division III institution. Crosby earned first-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division honors last season as she helped the Vikings to a league championship and district runner-up showing.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: I like to listen to country, pop and worship music.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: My dad makes really good fried deer steak.
Q: What are some of your strengths in softball?
A: I stay calm under pressure and stay focused when the game gets intense.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in softball?
A: I’ve never had an advantage when it comes to height, so I’ve had to work hard to become a good player with what I’ve been given.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: Otterbein has an awesome Allied Health program that will help me become an Occupational Therapist. I love the campus and softball program as well.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Going to play in the state tournament during my sophomore year.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I just get ready to play.
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to play tennis, listen to music and journal in my free time.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to be an Occupational Therapist, because I love science, especially anatomy. Psychology is also really interesting to me, so this is the perfect mix.