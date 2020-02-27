Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 22F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 22F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.