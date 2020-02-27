Brook Crosby
Teays Valley senior Brook Crosby has decided to play collegiate softball at Otterbein University. Brook is seated with Baylee Crosby (sister). Standing, from left, are Derrick Hastler (TV softball coach), Brian Purdy (Coach), Josh Crosby (Father), Candee Crosby (Mother), Bob DeLong (TV assistant softball coach).

 Teays Valley Schools

Teays Valley senior Brook Crosby has decided to play collegiate softball at Otterbein University, an NCAA Division III institution. Crosby earned first-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division honors last season as she helped the Vikings to a league championship and district runner-up showing.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: I like to listen to country, pop and worship music.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: My dad makes really good fried deer steak.

Q: What are some of your strengths in softball?

A: I stay calm under pressure and stay focused when the game gets intense.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in softball?

A: I’ve never had an advantage when it comes to height, so I’ve had to work hard to become a good player with what I’ve been given.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: Otterbein has an awesome Allied Health program that will help me become an Occupational Therapist. I love the campus and softball program as well.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Going to play in the state tournament during my sophomore year.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I just get ready to play.

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to play tennis, listen to music and journal in my free time.

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: I want to be an Occupational Therapist, because I love science, especially anatomy. Psychology is also really interesting to me, so this is the perfect mix.

