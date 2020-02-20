Skylar Davis
Buy Now

Teays Valley senior Skylar Davis recently signed to continue playing soccer at Rio Grande. She is seated with Caroline Davis (mother). Standing, from left, are Tony Daniels (Rio Grande women’s soccer coach), Ruby Bingham (Rio Grande assistant coach), Jeff Davis (father), Tom Smith (grandfather) and Jason Herbert (TV girls soccer coach).

 Teays Valley Schools

Teays Valley senior Skylar Davis recently signed to continue playing soccer at the University of Rio Grande, an NAIA institution. Davis earned first-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division honors this past season for the Vikings.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: Hip-hop and country

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Mom’s chili

Q: What are some of your strengths in soccer?

A: Combination of spacial awareness, passing, accuracy, speed and my passion for the game.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in soccer?

A: Not allow things to get into my head.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: They have an amazing environment and a coach who puts pride into his players.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Receiving second-team my junior year and first-team in my senior year. I also was named the best offensive player and competed in an All-Star Game.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Getting myself hyped with music.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Being at the fields or with friends.

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: I want to teach first-grade, because I have a passion for helping others and I want to make a difference in the lives of kids.

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: Audrey Hepburn, because of her inner beauty, wisdom and the love she gave others. She live for helping others, and that’s the impact I want to leave behind.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My dad Jeff Davis, because he’s my best friend and does so much for me. He’s the guy everyone strives to be. He’s overall the best person I know.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?

A: Watching the parades and making memories with family.

Q: Nickname?

A: Sky, everyone has call me that since I was little.

Q: Do you have an athlete you look up to?

A: Alex Morgan, because she has a burning passion.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Kentucky

Q: Favorite television show?

A: You or Live P.D.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Longest Ride

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Wii Sports

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?

A: My first car, it was a Volkswagen Beetle, and I adored it.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?

A: Ariel, because she’s always been my favorite Disney character.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: Going to Cuba, because I think it’s so beautiful and I’ve never been out of the country.

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: Psychology, because I am so blessed to have Sarah Bennett as my teacher. She’s my role model and always pushes me to be the best person I can be.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments