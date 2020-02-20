Teays Valley senior Skylar Davis recently signed to continue playing soccer at the University of Rio Grande, an NAIA institution. Davis earned first-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division honors this past season for the Vikings.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Hip-hop and country
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Mom’s chili
Q: What are some of your strengths in soccer?
A: Combination of spacial awareness, passing, accuracy, speed and my passion for the game.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in soccer?
A: Not allow things to get into my head.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: They have an amazing environment and a coach who puts pride into his players.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Receiving second-team my junior year and first-team in my senior year. I also was named the best offensive player and competed in an All-Star Game.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Getting myself hyped with music.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Being at the fields or with friends.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to teach first-grade, because I have a passion for helping others and I want to make a difference in the lives of kids.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Audrey Hepburn, because of her inner beauty, wisdom and the love she gave others. She live for helping others, and that’s the impact I want to leave behind.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My dad Jeff Davis, because he’s my best friend and does so much for me. He’s the guy everyone strives to be. He’s overall the best person I know.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Watching the parades and making memories with family.
Q: Nickname?
A: Sky, everyone has call me that since I was little.
Q: Do you have an athlete you look up to?
A: Alex Morgan, because she has a burning passion.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Kentucky
Q: Favorite television show?
A: You or Live P.D.
Q: Favorite movie?
A: The Longest Ride
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Wii Sports
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: My first car, it was a Volkswagen Beetle, and I adored it.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?
A: Ariel, because she’s always been my favorite Disney character.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Going to Cuba, because I think it’s so beautiful and I’ve never been out of the country.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: Psychology, because I am so blessed to have Sarah Bennett as my teacher. She’s my role model and always pushes me to be the best person I can be.