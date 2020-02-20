Teays Valley senior Ayden Gillilan recently signed to continue golfing at Concord University, an NCAA Division II institution located in Athens, West Virginia. Gillilan was named Mid-State League Buckeye Division Player of the Year this past season for the Vikings.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Country
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Meatloaf
Q: What are some of your strengths in golf?
A: Working harder than others, so I can do things they cannot do.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in golf?
A: Failure, and I have failed many times, but it has made me a better person and athlete each time.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: The campus and the guys on the team. It felt comfortable and I feel like I belong there.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Being with the team everyday and winning the Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship each of the last three seasons.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I visualize the tee shot before I hit it.
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to be outside and do things like going fishing. It’s peaceful and calming.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to become a Physical Therapist, because I like help others and I have been there twice.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Kobe Bryant, to learn more about his life personally and as an athlete, his work ethic, mindset and reaching a high level athletically.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: I am thankful for every person that impacts my life and has shaped me into the person that I am today.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating pumpkin ice cream, because I could eat that stuff all the time.
Q: Nickname?
A: None
Q: Do you have an athlete you look up to?
A: Rory McIlroy, I admire him and the type of golfer that he is.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite television show?
A: The Goldbergs
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Star Wars Episode III Revenge of the Sith
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Any restaurant with good seafood.
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My golf clubs, because I could not play the game I love without them.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?
A: Frankenstein, I can remember always making Halloween costumes with my mom and that one I remember the most.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: I’d like to travel aboard and experience other cultures.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: Science, especially chemistry and anatomy. I like to learn about our bodies and how they work.