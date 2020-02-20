Ayden Gillilan
Teays Valley senior Ayden Gillilan recently signed to continue golfing at Concord University. Ayden is seated with Bernie Gillilan (mother). Standing, from left, are Brian Barnett (TV boys golf coach), Danny Crane (friend), Tom Gillilan (father) and Matt Smith (swing coach).

 Teays Valley Schools

Teays Valley senior Ayden Gillilan recently signed to continue golfing at Concord University, an NCAA Division II institution located in Athens, West Virginia. Gillilan was named Mid-State League Buckeye Division Player of the Year this past season for the Vikings.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: Country

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Meatloaf

Q: What are some of your strengths in golf?

A: Working harder than others, so I can do things they cannot do.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in golf?

A: Failure, and I have failed many times, but it has made me a better person and athlete each time.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: The campus and the guys on the team. It felt comfortable and I feel like I belong there.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Being with the team everyday and winning the Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship each of the last three seasons.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I visualize the tee shot before I hit it.

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to be outside and do things like going fishing. It’s peaceful and calming.

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: I want to become a Physical Therapist, because I like help others and I have been there twice.

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: Kobe Bryant, to learn more about his life personally and as an athlete, his work ethic, mindset and reaching a high level athletically.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: I am thankful for every person that impacts my life and has shaped me into the person that I am today.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?

A: Eating pumpkin ice cream, because I could eat that stuff all the time.

Q: Nickname?

A: None

Q: Do you have an athlete you look up to?

A: Rory McIlroy, I admire him and the type of golfer that he is.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite television show?

A: The Goldbergs

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Star Wars Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Any restaurant with good seafood.

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My golf clubs, because I could not play the game I love without them.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?

A: Frankenstein, I can remember always making Halloween costumes with my mom and that one I remember the most.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: I’d like to travel aboard and experience other cultures.

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: Science, especially chemistry and anatomy. I like to learn about our bodies and how they work.

