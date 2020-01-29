Parker Hamilton was crowned Mid-State League champion at Columbus Academy in the league meet. He is just the third Viking to win a league championship in swimming.
The Teays Valley boys came in 6th out of 15 teams competing on Saturday. Columbus Academy repeated as champions followed by Bexley.
Teays Valley Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – MSL Champion in the 50 Free (23.26) and 3rd in the 100 Fly (56.67)
Mason Koch – 6th in the 500 Free (5:55) and 8th in the 200 Free (2:07)
Nate Reynard – 8th in the 100 Back (1:13) and 13th in the 100 Free (1:00)
Nathan Chapman – 11th in the 500 Free (7:28) and 13th in the 100 Breast (1:30)
Dallas Moore – 13th in the 50 Free (27.78)
Harrison Mohr – 14th in the 50 Free (28.29) and 15th in the 100 Back (1:21)
Noah Brister – 15th in the 200 Free (2:25) and 16th in the 100 Free (1:04)
Justin Ammeter – 18th in the 100 Back (1:26) and 25th in the 100 Free (1:17)
Bishoy Mouris – 24th in the 100 Free (1:16) and 26th in the 50 Free (31.17)
200 Medley Relay – Mohr, Chapman, Brister and Moore came in 7th (2:19)
200 Free Relay – Hamilton, Moore, Reynard and Koch finished 5th (1:44)
The Teays Valley girls team finished 8th overall in the 17-team field. Columbus School for Girls easily outdistanced second place Columbus Academy for league champion honors.
Teays Valley Girls Results
Logan Fields – 6th in the 500 Free (5:59) and 9th in the 200 Free (2:12)
CJ Arledge – 8th in the 100 Breast (1:22) and 19th in the 100 Free (1:06)
Martha McAllister – 12th in the 100 Fly (1:14)
Julie Chabot – 30th in the 100 Back (1:29) and 32nd in the 100 Free (1:19)
Cassie Feyh – 35th in the 50 Free (34.98)
Isabella Crego – 43rd in the 50 Free (40.93)
200 Medley Relay – McAllister, Arledge, Fields and Feyh came in 11th (2:29)
200 Free Relay – Arledge, McAllister, Feyh and Chabot finished 10th (2:20)
400 Free Relay – Fields, McAllister, Feyh and Chabot placed 10th (5:12)