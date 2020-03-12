Teays Valley freshman Zander Graham qualified for the Division I state tournament after finishing third last weekend at 106 pounds in a Division I tournament held at Hilliard Darby. Graham carries a 38-5 record into his championship preliminary match against Massillon Perry freshman Austin McBurney (32-10). The state tournament has been postponed this weekend due to the coronavirus.
Question: When did you feel like you had an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament this season?
Answer: It has always been a goal of mine to qualify for the state tournament as a freshman, so ever since the season started I knew that was what was going to accomplish and wasn't going to let anyone or anything get in the way of that.
Q: What was your best win(s) at the district tournament?4-
A: I think the district tournament for me was a big eye opener for me. I had a few close matches with Andrew Parker from Big Walnut, winning 5-1 in the first match and 4-2 in the second match. I had a pretty good feeling going through my body after winning my go to match, but I knew I wasn't going to be happy with getting fourth, so I had to get ready for a tough third place match.
Q: Discuss your wrestling style on the mat and how that leads to your success?
A: My style on the mat is what keeps me going, I am the type of the person to go out there and end the match as fast as I can but also love to have a good six-minute match.
Q: What’s an area physically or mentally that you’ve improved on the most in wrestling over your career?
A: I feel like this year I have been a lot better on my feet, wrestling on my feet has always been a strength of mine, but this year I feel like I have been a lot better in scramble positions, and finishing my takedowns.
Q: Discuss your training regiment and practice partners you drill with and how that has helped lead you to the state tournament?
A: I think this season I have made a huge jump when it comes to training. I have worked really hard this year doing a lot of extra work with coach Sean and coach Luke. I would also like to thank all my drill partners like Zander Graham, Kadin Walls, and Collin Williams, because without them I wouldn't be where I am today.
Q: When you wrestle on the mat what do you want future wrestlers who may be sitting in the stands to see about your style and how you handle yourself in competition?
A: I want future wrestlers to realize wrestling is a sport where you can control how you do, it's not a team sport like football or baseball where the game is in the team hands. In wrestling, the prize is in your hands and no one can take that away from you.
Q: What do you need to do in the tournament to assure yourself a spot on the state podium?
A: I feel like the main thing that I need to do to assure myself a spot on the state podium would be, keeping my head and staying in control of the match all six minutes.