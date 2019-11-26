Teays Valley senior Mikella Meddock recently signed to run cross country and track at Shawnee State University, an NAIA institution located in Portsmouth.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: R&B and pop music
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: A big plate of spaghetti with toasted bread on the side.
Q: What are some of your strengths in running?
A: I’m mentally strong no matter what. If I have a goal, I’ll go get it. Now, I’m committed to run in college.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in running?
A: I found out I had low iron this year. It was difficult, because I wasn’t able to move my legs as fast as I want to and I struggled with hitting workout times.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: It’s a smaller school, nice area and has the major I want to get into.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Qualifying for regional during my junior year. This year was being first-team in the Mid-State League Buckeye Division.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Coach Frank always has us run a mile to warm-up and we do a lot of stretches, lunges, high knees, etc. But I always play my hype playlist before every race.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Painting
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to be a graphic designer, because I love doing yearbook stuff for my school. I hope I can work for a yearbook company and design layouts, etc.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: President Franklin D. Roosevelt, because he was elected for four terms to be president and he overcame a lot. It would be sweet to meet one of the greatest presidents of all-time.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents, because they taught me about how to be a leader, how to treat others and be humble in my sports. They always told me to work hard no matter what and you can do anything if you put your mind toward it.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Walking around with family and friends.
Q: Nickname?
A: Kella, I called myself Kella Girl and now my friends call me it.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite television show?
A: This is us
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Jurassic World
Q: Favorite video game
A: Clash of Clans or Minecraft
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Buca Di Beppo
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: Getting my two dogs, because they’re the highlight of my day and crack me up.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: My grandma’s necklace, because that’s one of the few things I have left of her.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Zombie, because I was obsessed with Call of Duty Black Ops Zombies.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Paris, because I want to see the Eiffel Tower and eat all the French food.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: Photo layout and design, because I love designing the yearbook.