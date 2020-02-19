Zach Sharrock
Teays Valley senior Zach Sharrock recently signed to continue running at Shawnee State. Zach is seated with Lauren Sharrock (sister). Standing, from left, are Tony Sharrock (father), Danica Sharrock (mother), Zach Frank (TV cross country coach).

 Teays Valley Schools

Teays Valley senior Zach Sharrock recently signed to continue running at Shawnee State University, an NAIA institution located in Portsmouth. Sharrock received second-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division honors while running for the Vikings.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: My favorite artist is Joji.

Q: What are some of your strengths in running?

A: I am very confident while I run, and I am determined to do my best. I also like to boost morale.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in running?

A: It was very hard for me to become confident in my running during my underclassmen years. However, once I started to push myself to my limits, I saw results and confidence soon followed after that.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: I have known a lot of runners that go there and have a lot of success.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Talking with the other runners at team camp, as well as playing ultimate frisbee.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: On the bus to the meet, I have my head phones on, eyes closed and I just focus.

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to play video games.

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: Psychology, I want to help people live their lives to the fullest.

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: I would want to meet myself in 15 years to see if I succeed in my goals, passions and dreams. If I have not, I would remind myself to keep pushing to get there.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My dad, because he works so hard to provide for me and my family. He’s super kind, funny and head strong.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?

A: First time trying the Bourbon Chicken.

Q: Nickname?

A: Sharrock, there were like four or five Zach’s on the cross country team during my freshman year, so I got called that instead

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite television show?

A: I don’t television, but when I was really little I watched Sesame Street.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Up

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Super Smash Brothers Brawl

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?

A: When my sister and I were little we got a Nintendo Wii. We played on that thing together so many times and it was so much fun.

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My car. My grandpa drove me around in it and he gave it to me.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?

A: Easily the Red Power Ranger. He’s the best one.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: Bali, because it looks like a beautiful place.

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: Psychology, because it’s what I am most interested in.

