Teays Valley senior Zach Sharrock recently signed to continue running at Shawnee State University, an NAIA institution located in Portsmouth. Sharrock received second-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division honors while running for the Vikings.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: My favorite artist is Joji.
Q: What are some of your strengths in running?
A: I am very confident while I run, and I am determined to do my best. I also like to boost morale.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in running?
A: It was very hard for me to become confident in my running during my underclassmen years. However, once I started to push myself to my limits, I saw results and confidence soon followed after that.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: I have known a lot of runners that go there and have a lot of success.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Talking with the other runners at team camp, as well as playing ultimate frisbee.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: On the bus to the meet, I have my head phones on, eyes closed and I just focus.
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to play video games.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: Psychology, I want to help people live their lives to the fullest.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: I would want to meet myself in 15 years to see if I succeed in my goals, passions and dreams. If I have not, I would remind myself to keep pushing to get there.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My dad, because he works so hard to provide for me and my family. He’s super kind, funny and head strong.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: First time trying the Bourbon Chicken.
Q: Nickname?
A: Sharrock, there were like four or five Zach’s on the cross country team during my freshman year, so I got called that instead
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite television show?
A: I don’t television, but when I was really little I watched Sesame Street.
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Up
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Super Smash Brothers Brawl
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: When my sister and I were little we got a Nintendo Wii. We played on that thing together so many times and it was so much fun.
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My car. My grandpa drove me around in it and he gave it to me.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?
A: Easily the Red Power Ranger. He’s the best one.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Bali, because it looks like a beautiful place.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: Psychology, because it’s what I am most interested in.