Teays Valley senior Kyle Wingo recently signed with Kentucky Wesleyan University, an NCAA Division II institution located in Owensboro, Kentucky, to continue his baseball career.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: J. Cole
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken and rice
Q: What are some of your strengths in your baseball?
A: Being a good teammate and a leader in the dugout.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in baseball?
A: Being undersized.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: The school fits my needs and the baseball program is successful.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Winning the 2018 senior and junior state championships with Circleville Post 134.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I always warm-up in my lucky sweatshirt.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Golf and leading the War Zone (school student section)
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: Education, because I want to positively influence younger generations.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Mariano Rivera, because is was the best closer of all-time.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents
My father, because he supports and makes me strive to improve.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Supporting Elise Pickett as the Pumpkin Show queen.
Q: Nickname?
A: Wingo, it is my last name and fun to say.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to?
A: Marcus Stroman, because he is undersized but still performs at a high level.
Q: Favorite television show?
A: The Good Place
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Moneyball
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Applebee’s
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: My car, because it gives me freedom.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: A chain with the letter “k” on it, my dad gifted it to me.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Scooby-Doo, because it was my favorite cartoon growing up.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Boston, it’s my favorite city.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: English, it is what I want to teach.