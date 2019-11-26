Teays Valley senior Kyle Wingo recently signed with Kentucky Wesleyan University, an NCAA Division II institution located in Owensboro, Kentucky, to continue his baseball career.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: J. Cole

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken and rice

Q: What are some of your strengths in your baseball?

A: Being a good teammate and a leader in the dugout.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in baseball?

A: Being undersized.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: The school fits my needs and the baseball program is successful.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Winning the 2018 senior and junior state championships with Circleville Post 134.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I always warm-up in my lucky sweatshirt.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Golf and leading the War Zone (school student section)

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: Education, because I want to positively influence younger generations.

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: Mariano Rivera, because is was the best closer of all-time.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents

Q: My father, because he supports and makes me strive to improve.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?

A: Supporting Elise Pickett as the Pumpkin Show queen.

Q: Nickname?

A: Wingo, it is my last name and fun to say.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to?

A: Marcus Stroman, because he is undersized but still performs at a high level.

Q: Favorite television show?

A: The Good Place

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Moneyball

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Applebee’s

Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?

A: My car, because it gives me freedom.

Q: What’s your most valuable possession?

A: A chain with the letter “k” on it, my dad gifted it to me.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Scooby-Doo, because it was my favorite cartoon growing up.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: Boston, it’s my favorite city.

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: English, it is what I want to teach.

