Taylor Woods
Teays Valley senior Taylor Woods recently signed to cheer at Urbana. Taylor is seated with her brother Tucker Woods. Back row, from left, are Aaron Woods (father), Suzanne Woods (mother), Jim Woods (grandfather), Carmel Woods (grandmother), Jamie Kinzer (TV cheerleading coach).

 Teays Valley Schools

Teays Valley senior Taylor Woods recently signed to continue cheerleading at Urbana University, an NCAA Division II school.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: Country music

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken Alfredo

Q: What are some of your strengths in cheerleading?

A: I am a team player. I am always willing to do what is best for the team. I give cheerleading my all.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in cheerleading?

A: I had zero confidence in my ability to cheer and fit in with the older cheerleaders. I have gained so much confidence.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: I love the cheer coach and the atmosphere of the campus.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Winning back-to-back state championships.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I say a prayer with my best friends Lindsey and Ryley.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Hanging out with friends and family.

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: I want to be a special education teacher, because the career has always fascinated me and I have such a big heart for kids.

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: Princess Diana, because she was gorgeous and such a kind person.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents, because they are amazing people and I hope to be even half of the people they are.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?

A: Taking part in the Little Miss contest.

Q: Favorite television show?

A: The Bachelor.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Notebook

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Panda Express

Q: What the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?

A: My dog Bailey was a Christmas present to me.

Q: What’s your most valuable possession?

A: The ring my dad gave my mom in high school, because she gave it to me and its so special.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?

A: When my friends and I dressed up like old ladies, because it was really funny and I’ll always remember it.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: A trip to Bora Bora, because it is so gorgeous.

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: English, because it has always come easiest to me. I find it the most interesting.

