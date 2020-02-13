Teays Valley senior Taylor Woods recently signed to continue cheerleading at Urbana University, an NCAA Division II school.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Country music
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken Alfredo
Q: What are some of your strengths in cheerleading?
A: I am a team player. I am always willing to do what is best for the team. I give cheerleading my all.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in cheerleading?
A: I had zero confidence in my ability to cheer and fit in with the older cheerleaders. I have gained so much confidence.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: I love the cheer coach and the atmosphere of the campus.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Winning back-to-back state championships.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I say a prayer with my best friends Lindsey and Ryley.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Hanging out with friends and family.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to be a special education teacher, because the career has always fascinated me and I have such a big heart for kids.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Princess Diana, because she was gorgeous and such a kind person.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents, because they are amazing people and I hope to be even half of the people they are.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Taking part in the Little Miss contest.
Q: Favorite television show?
A: The Bachelor.
Q: Favorite movie?
A: The Notebook
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Panda Express
Q: What the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: My dog Bailey was a Christmas present to me.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: The ring my dad gave my mom in high school, because she gave it to me and its so special.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?
A: When my friends and I dressed up like old ladies, because it was really funny and I’ll always remember it.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: A trip to Bora Bora, because it is so gorgeous.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: English, because it has always come easiest to me. I find it the most interesting.