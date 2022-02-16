ASHVILLE— At 100 pounds and 5 feet 3 inches, Teays Valley sophomore Ava Miller doesn’t cut an intimidating figure while lounging on the bleachers.
Once she’s inside the circle, though? She becomes a fierce competitor. A fact she has proven over and over this season, wrestling at both OHSWCA sanctioned girls’ wrestling events and as part of the Vikings’ boys’ team at OHSAA events.
This weekend was no different. Miller competed at the southwest girls’ district tournament, on Sunday, and finished No. 3 for her weight-class. With a third place finish, Miller officially became a state qualifier, something she was already familiar with having qualified last season as a freshman.
While her build might not be intimidating off the mat, Miller’s brain can be. She is a two time academic all-MSL honoree and takes advanced classes at Teays Valley. She excels in math and science and is thinking of pursuing engineering at college, though she was quick to add that having a women’s wrestling team is a prerequisite for any college she’s looking at.
During a break in competition at the MSL-Buckeye wrestling tournament on Friday, where Miller finished fourth in the 106 weight-class, Miller also was clear that thoughts of college are only musings at this point. Something that is a little more eminent for Miller, and Ohio high school sports followers, is the recent addition of girls’ wrestling to the OHSAA sanctioned sports list.
Miller is excited at the idea of growing a girls’ team at Teays Valley, and knows she has a lot she can teach girls interested in the sport. In a comment that mimicked her ‘in-the-circle’ attitude, Miller added that she wants a team at Teays Valley, but only if everyone is going to take their commitment seriously.
Miller definitely takes her commitment seriously, and this weekend at Hilliard Davidson, she’ll have the opportunity to show the whole state what that means to her.
Competition for the girls’ state wrestling tournament is set to start at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Hilliard Davidson High School.