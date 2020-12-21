ASHVILLE — Teays Valley’s varsity boys’ swim team fell to Lancaster 34-108 on Dec. 18.
The results are as follows:
• Nate Reynard: First 500 free, Second 200 IM Relay, Third 200 Free Relay, Second 400 Relay
• Zach Helenthal: Second 100 Back, Second 200 IM, Third 200 Free Relay, Second 400 Free Relay
• Nathan Chapman: Fifth 50 Free, Seventh 100 Back, Second 200 IM Relay, Second 400 Free Relay
• Harrison Mohr: Second 100 Free, Fourth 100 Back, Second 200 IM Relay
• Everett Herald: Sixth 50 Free, Sixth 100 Back, Second 200 IM Relay, Third 200 Free Relay
• McCoy Samlow: Fourth 50 Free, Fifth 100 Free, Third 200 Free Relay, Second 400 Free Relay
Teays Valley’s varsity girls’ swim team fell to Lancaster 58-99 on Dec. 18.
The results are as follows:
• Logan Fields: Second 100 Fly, First 200 IM Relay, First 200 Free Relay, First 400 Free Relay
• Wylee Whittredge: Second 100 Breaststroke, First 200 IM Relay, First 200 Free Relay, First 400 Free Relay
• CJ Arledge: First 200 IM, First 200 IM Relay, First 200 Free Relay, First 400 Free Relay
• Lauren Arledge: First 50 Free, First 200 IM Relay, First 200 Free Relay, First 400 Free Relay
• Ellie Shultheis: Second 200 Free, Third 100 Back, Fourth 200 Free Relay, Fourth 400 Free Relay
• Emilee Watson: Sixth 50 Free, Fourth 100 Back, Fourth 200 Free Relay, Fourth 400 Free Relay
• Sierra Burris: Seventh 50 Free, Third 100 Free, Fourth 200 Free Relay, Fourth 400 Free Relay
• Dakota Scalise: Eighth 50 Free, Fourth 100 Free, Fourth 400 Free Relay
• Cierra Leslein: Ninth 50 Free, Fourth 200 Free Relay