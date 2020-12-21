Zach Helenthal

ASHVILLE — Teays Valley’s varsity boys’ swim team fell to Lancaster 34-108 on Dec. 18.

The results are as follows:

• Nate Reynard: First 500 free, Second 200 IM Relay, Third 200 Free Relay, Second 400 Relay

• Zach Helenthal: Second 100 Back, Second 200 IM, Third 200 Free Relay, Second 400 Free Relay

• Nathan Chapman: Fifth 50 Free, Seventh 100 Back, Second 200 IM Relay, Second 400 Free Relay

• Harrison Mohr: Second 100 Free, Fourth 100 Back, Second 200 IM Relay

• Everett Herald: Sixth 50 Free, Sixth 100 Back, Second 200 IM Relay, Third 200 Free Relay

• McCoy Samlow: Fourth 50 Free, Fifth 100 Free, Third 200 Free Relay, Second 400 Free Relay

Teays Valley’s varsity girls’ swim team fell to Lancaster 58-99 on Dec. 18.

The results are as follows:

• Logan Fields: Second 100 Fly, First 200 IM Relay, First 200 Free Relay, First 400 Free Relay

• Wylee Whittredge: Second 100 Breaststroke, First 200 IM Relay, First 200 Free Relay, First 400 Free Relay

• CJ Arledge: First 200 IM, First 200 IM Relay, First 200 Free Relay, First 400 Free Relay

• Lauren Arledge: First 50 Free, First 200 IM Relay, First 200 Free Relay, First 400 Free Relay

• Ellie Shultheis: Second 200 Free, Third 100 Back, Fourth 200 Free Relay, Fourth 400 Free Relay

• Emilee Watson: Sixth 50 Free, Fourth 100 Back, Fourth 200 Free Relay, Fourth 400 Free Relay

• Sierra Burris: Seventh 50 Free, Third 100 Free, Fourth 200 Free Relay, Fourth 400 Free Relay

• Dakota Scalise: Eighth 50 Free, Fourth 100 Free, Fourth 400 Free Relay

• Cierra Leslein: Ninth 50 Free, Fourth 200 Free Relay

