ASHVILLE— Teays Valley varsity wrestling finished third overall on Saturday at the Mason Boyd Memorial Invitational.
At Watkins Memorial High School, the Vikings entered an almost full lineup, missing out only on the 113 and 144 weight-class. Senior Zander Graham, who normally competes at 144, had to withdraw after coming down with a cold during the week.
In the 106 weight-class, the Vikings were represented by junior Gunner Havens. The total time Havens spent on the mat Saturday was only 3 minutes and 15 seconds.
In his two pool matches, Havens was able to pin his opponent in 33 seconds and 19 seconds, respectively. All three of Havens’ bracket matches ended in pins as well, though they did vary a bit more in duration.
Havens’ longest match was the first place match against River Valley junior Gabe Thacker. As Havens made his way to head coach Todd Nace after winning he quipped, “about time.”
It took him 1:04 to pin Thacker.
--
Sophomore Wesley Henderson competed in the 126 weight-class at Watkins and had a very solid day. In the pool matches, Henderson won his first match in a 8-0 major decision and pinned his next opponent in 1:59.
In a break between rounds, Henderson excitedly asked junior Joey Thurston if he might get a plaque if he won third place in the 126 weight-class. Thurston was unsure if it would be a plaque or a medal, but Henderson was ready to give it his all for either prize.
Henderson faced Big Walnut freshman Nathan Barnes in the third place match. A few moments into the match it became clear Barnes was also giving it his all, but sometimes went a step too far.
In the first period, Barnes managed to push Henderson into the first row of bleachers well after the whistle signaling they were out of bounds had sounded. Henderson received a point as Barnes was given an unnecessary roughness penalty.
Later in the match, Henderson took a strong knee to the gut from Barnes and had to catch his breath while trying not to vomit. The trainers deemed Henderson okay to continue and he ended up winning third place with a 5-1 decision.
--
Junior Camden McDanel opened his day in the 190 weight-class by winning his first match with a 19-2 technical fall. McDanel spent the rest of the competition as he normally does at long tournaments.
He alternated between watching and supporting his teammates, joking around with senior Avery Palermini and listening to music; On the playlist Saturday were punk rock staples such as Blink-182.
Oh, and he also won first place. McDanel handled his matches quickly and without much fuss. He knew what he wanted to do and he took to the mat to do it. Before the first place match, McDanel didn’t face a lot of pushback from his opponents.
He pinned his second opponent in 1:36 and won his third match with another technical fall, this one 16-0. In the semifinal match, McDanel pinned Logan senior Justin Mustard in 1:11.
Big Walnut senior Wyatt Lenz proved a little tougher for McDanel. The first place match lasted 4:42 before McDanel was able to pin Lenz.
--
Rounding out the first place winners for Teays Valley was junior Joey Thurston. Like his flyweight counterpart Havens, heavyweight Thurston also made quick work of his pins.
In his three pool matches Thurston pinned his opponents after 30 seconds, 29 seconds and 1:05, respectively. The semifinal match was equally as quick, Thurston pinned Reynoldsburg junior Steven Schulze in 41 seconds to move on to the first place match.
Hilliard Bradley junior Robert Snyder couldn’t be pinned by Thurston in the match, however, Thurston still won with a 9-4 decision to take first place.
Other high placers for the Vikings included freshman Aiden Kennedy, who placed fourth in the 150 weight-class. Palermini finished fifth at 157 and fellow senior Jacob Robinett finished third in the 175 weight-class. Senior and first-year varsity member Gavin Karshner finished fifth in the 215 weight-class.
Saturday, Feb. 5 the Vikings will be back in action, taking the mat at Marysville High School starting at 10 a.m.