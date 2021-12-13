ASHVILLE— The Teays Valley Vikings hosted the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces on Friday in a classic MSL matchup.
This early in the season the sample size was too small to predict a winner before the game. However, the first quarter gave a clearer picture.
The Vikings held the Aces to only two points in the first quarter and went into halftime with an eight point lead over A-C.
The seniors on Teays Valley led the team by example during the game. Senior Peyton Weiler had nine points in the game, all coming in the first half.
Weiler's total was good for second on the team. However, he was outdone by fellow senior Jackson Smith.
Smith finished the game with a total of 25 points. In the second half, Smith went on a tear, scoring 18 of his total points.
Overall, nine Vikings made it onto the score sheet. Senior Cameron Dyas-Rogers and junior Brayden Primmer each had eight point. Sophomore Sam Miller added five point to the team's 64 total.
Senior Reese Sauerbrun led the team with seven rebounds.
For Amanda-Clearcreek this game had some positives, even if the final result wasn't what the Aces wanted.
Junior Clayton Rhyne lead the team with 19 total points, including seven field goals and four free throws. Along with Rhyne, another six Aces tallied point on Friday.
Looking ahead, the Aces head home to face Hamilton Township on Tuesday night. The 1-3 Rangers look like a perfect opponent for the Aces to face to bounce back from this loss.
Teays Valley travels to Bloom-Carroll on Tuesday. The Vikings will face a Bulldog team that is ridding a four game winning streak.
Amanda-Clearcreek 44, Teays Valley 64
Amanda-Clearcreek 2 19 11 12 — 44
Teays Valley 11 18 20 15 — 64
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK
Clayton Rhyne 7 4 19, Jonny Weaver 2 1 6, Tucker Shamblin 1 1 4, Tayvon Miller 0 2 2, Nathan Hunter 2 1 5, Peyton Cassley 2 0 4, Cade Young 1 2 4 TOTAL 17 11 44
TEAYS VALLEY
Cameron Dyas-Rogers 3 2 8, Ryan Allton 0 1 1, Reese Sauerbrun 1 0 2, Liam Sachs 2 1 5, Peyton Weiler 4 1 9, Jackson Smith 8 6 25, Brayden Primmer 4 0 8, Sam Miller 1 3 5, Ivan Smith 0 1 1 TOTAL 23 15 64