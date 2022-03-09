ASHVILLE— Spares are for the dough, strikes are for the show.
It’s showtime now for the Teays Valley boys’ bowling team as they get set to compete at the Division I state championship on Friday. Head coach Nick Bolyard, who is in his sixth year of coaching bowling, wants to keep his team focused and calm, putting an emphasis on taking the game shot by shot and not getting caught up in the ‘show’.
“This is probably one of the more talented teams I've ever coached, score wise. I just expect them to play one shot at a time. I really do,” Bolyard said last week.
Bolyard doesn’t like setting concrete goals for his team. Instead, he wants the bowlers to look at their game and their team’s game and not worry about what is happening around them.
“I think, genuinely speaking, I really don't know where we'll fall. I think for the state level it’s just, can we show up and play our best and not let the lights affect us? I'm just like [the athletes]. I'm gonna focus on one shot at a time. That's the only way I can coach, and that's the only way they'll play.”
The 'one shot at a time' approach has worked for the Vikings all season. At the start, the Vikings knew they would need an adjustment period. Former Teays Valley bowler, Russell Orris, graduated in 2021, leaving the team with a big hole to fill.
Orris, who himself qualified for states last year as an individual, spent all four year of high school as the Vikings anchor. The anchor is a key spot in bowling because they take the middle and last frames in a baker game, they are a team’s closer and normally have the highest strike percentage.
The first few matches for the team this year did show the gap Orris left.
“When we started out the year for the boys, we were shooting 700 series, which if people don't know bowling, a series is five players. 700 divided by five is not a good number,” Bolyard said.
“However, we ended the year shooting a thousand. Everybody shot a 200 at the end of the year. That's improvement, so that's what we wanted… At the beginning of the year, the mentality was get better, and we did that. So as coaches, we're tickled, we're thrilled.”
As coaches, Bolyard and company are happy and proud. For the players, the job isn’t done yet.
Junior Jacob McDonald and sophomore Zavier Gest are two players that know now is the time to stay calm.
“We're just gonna try and approach it the same way we always have, where we just come in not expecting much, but to go in knowing that if we do well and we just don't focus on anything else, then we'll do well because [we’re] just together. And [we’re] bowling and having fun,” McDonald said last week.
Gest added that this is the strategy that got them to states.
“We walked into districts having no expectation of advancing. We just walked in there to have fun, play as a team, go shot for shot. And we played really well. Now we're here,” Gest said.
‘Here’ being the state championship where the Vikings will face 15 other teams from all over Ohio at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl to determine the top teams in the state.
The five member team will start the day with each individual bowling three regulation games, and three team baker games. The top eight teams after that will play in a bracket style championship round of regulation games.
For the Teays Valley Vikings though, nothing past the first shot is in their mind as they prepare for the tournament.
Gest summarized the team’s philosophy for success simply.
“[The] key is this shot and not the next shot or the one before.”
The Vikings take their first shot at 10 a.m. at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl this Friday.