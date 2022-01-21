ASHVILLE— Vikings wrestler Zander Graham made a big announcement on Thursday. Graham, a senior at Teays Valley, will be joining the wrestling team at Ashland University in the fall.
A four year member of the Vikings wrestling team, Graham is a two time state qualifier who is wrestling in the 144 weight-class this season.
Graham’s senior season has been somewhat tempered by injury. After an extended winter break, caused by event cancelations, Graham was in top form last week during the annual Viking Duals. Graham went 4-0 and helped the team finish the day 3-1.
Ashland University is an NCAA Division II school and competes as part of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC).
As of Jan. 21, the Ashland wrestling team is ranked no. 12 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division II coaches’ rankings.