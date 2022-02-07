ASHVILLE— Teays Valley wrestling went 1-1 on Saturday at a small tournament in Marysville.
The first round of the day saw the Vikings face Olentangy Orange, and Teays Valley got off to a hot start.
“Ava [Miller] started us off at 106 against Orange with a pin. That was huge just for her to come out. We weren’t thinking about wrestling her, we just brought her to see if we had any forfeits, honestly,” head coach Todd Nace said on Saturday.
“I said ‘you wanna wrestle’ and she goes ‘yeah, let’s go’. She ended up pinning a boy, and man that just started us rolling.”
Miller, a sophomore and the only girl wrestling on varsity this year, pinned her opponent in the second period. After Miller’s win, the Vikings won the next two matches with pins in the first period.
Junior Gunner Havens, who normally wrestles at 106, pinned his opponent in the 113 weight-class in 13 seconds. Senior Kadin Walls got the pin at 120 in just under two minutes. Havens and Walls both went 2-0 at Marysville.
In the 144 weight-class, senior Zander Graham took the mat against Orange after missing last week’s tournament due to illness. Coming off of just one practice in the preceding week, Graham was able to win by major decision.
“We wrestled really well against Olentangy Orange. I thought we were hitting the moves correctly. We were very aggressive,” coach Nace said.
The team’s aggressive strategy paid off adn they won 58-17 over Olentangy Orange to move on the the final round against Marysville.
Taking on the host team proved to be a different kind of battle for the Vikings.
“Our intensity wasn’t as high [against Marysville]. They’re a good team, they’ve got seven or eight seniors in the lineup that are all experienced. Their football team did really well this year and a lot of those kids are big and strong football players that went deep into the playoffs, so their competitiveness is a little higher than ours right now,” coach Nace said.
To start, the Vikings had to make a few lineup changes. Graham pulled out of competing, not feeling at his best, which caused a cascade of changes down the line that ended up costing the Vikings points.
While Havens and Walls started the team off on the right foot with a pin and a major decision, respectively, the team faltered a bit in the middle weight-classes.
After Walls won the 120 match, the Vikings dropped the next eight weight-classes, giving the Marysville Monarchs a 43-10 team lead.
The Vikings went 3-1 in the last four matches. Juniors Camden McDanel and Joey Thurston won their matches at 190 and 285. Senior Gavin Karshner dropped the 215 match and Miller won by forfeit at 106 to end the day.
The Monarchs won 46-28 in a tough match up.
After the meet McDanel said he felt the team could have done better.
“Some of the guys were like, we’re not gonna do good. I thought we were gonna do good,” McDanel said after going 2-0 at the meet.
“I mean, stuff got messed up. Zander didn’t end up wrestling cause he’s not feeling well. He’s been sick. There was just – we could have done better. I’m not saying we would’ve even beat them if we were wrestling our best, but I dunno,” McDanel finished with a shrug.
The team still has a few opportunities to show off their best. On Wednesday the team is set to host a quad-meet and then host the conference tournament on Friday.
“We’ll be grinding… It’s a busy, busy week,” coach Nace said of his team’s next two weeks.