ASHVILLE— Five Teays Valley wrestlers finished Saturday’s invitational with a perfect record. The team hosted the annual Viking Invitational and welcomed four area high schools to compete in duels.
Two seniors, Kadin Walls (120), and Alec Masters (150), had perfect 4-0 records at the event, which saw the wrestlers take on Reynoldsburg, Upper Arlington, Westerville Central and Whetstone.
In the first matchup, Teays Valley faced Westerville Central. Walls was up first in the 120 weight-class and with his win set the tone for the whole duel. The Vikings beat the Warhawks 70-12.
The three other wrestlers who had a perfect day were TV wrestling’s heavy-hitters, juniors Gunner Havens (113), Camden McDanel (190) and Joey Thurston (285). The three juniors all competed at states in March 2021 and are on their way straight back to the state championship this year.
Teays Valley’s second opponent of the day ended up being their toughest competition. The Upper Arlington Golden Bears finished the day 4-0 and were the reason the Vikings finished 3-1 for the day.
The duel was tight, ending 39-33 in Upper Arlington’s favor.
At the halfway point in the day all the teams took a short break. During the brief stoppage, Teays Valley made an important, if bittersweet, announcement.
The annual Viking Invitational will be renamed the Bobby Thurston Memorial Tournament starting next year. Thurston was a member of the Teays Valley wrestling team before graduating in 1999.
Bobby Thurston, father of current Viking Joey Thruston, died in September. He was the first athlete at Teays Valley to place twice in the state wrestling championship and was a member of the Teays Valley Athletic Hall of Fame.
After a brief moment to honor Bobby Thurston, the wrestling was on again.
Next up for the Vikings to face were the Reynoldsburg Raiders. The duel leaned heavily for the Vikings the whole time, finally finishing with a decisive team win of 72-6.
Finally the team faced the Whetstone Braves. The Vikings ended the day with a shutout, topping the Braves 84-0.
After the matches were over head coach Todd Nace focused on the growth he’s seen in his team this season.
“I think we’ve improved a little bit since the break. This was really our first time back together because we got a couple things canceled. I thought we improved on not giving up too many pins. We’re hitting moves and we’re able to finish things. So I saw a lot of improvement.”
Nace also has an eye on the postseason now.
“Getting ready for the postseason, we know we have to get better. We gotta get these kids to believe that they’re district qualifiers. There’s a couple kids that we gotta get to believe that they could be state qualifiers.”
This sentiment is shared among the wrestlers themselves.
“I think there are six or seven of us that could make it to states this year.” Camden McDanel said on Saturday. If McDanel’s prediction proves accurate, that would be twice as many state qualifiers as the team had last season.
The Vikings next hit the mat on Friday Jan. 21 at Jonathan Alder High School.