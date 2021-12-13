ASHVILLE— One Teays Valley wrestler is making waves this season. Over the weekend, sophomore Ava Miller competed in two events, placing first in one and second in the other.
On a wrestling team filled with state qualifiers and established athletes, it might be easy to overlook Miller. Competing in the 105 weight class for girls high school wrestling, Miller is easy to miss in a crowd.
On the mat however, Miller is a dominating force.
At the Reynoldsburg Invitational on Sunday, Miller went 3-1 in her matches. She was able to win two of the matches by pin, and after the other school forfeited what would have been her third match, all looked good going into the final match.
Head wrestling coach Todd Nace said it looked like Miller would pull off a win in her last match. Unfortunately, match no. 4 ended when Miller was pinned for the first time at the invitational.
Still, Miller's results were enough to place her in second, and a podium placement is something she has seen before in this season.
Two days earlier on Friday, Miller came in first at the Hamilton Township Classic. That win followed a second place finish at the opening tournament held at Marysville earlier this month.
As excitement builds around girls wrestling, including talks to bring the sport under the OHSAA umbrella, it is clear Miller is in a great positions to make her mark on the sport this season.