HILLIARD— The gym felt boisterous all day at Hilliard Davidson High School on Sunday. The school played host this weekend to the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Girls’ State Wrestling Championship, where 120 schools were represented in competition Saturday and Sunday.
Pickaway County was represented by Teays Valley sophomore Ava Miller, competing at her second state championship, and she did not disappoint.
“It’s difficult to put it into words. Fourth in the whole entire state,” Miller said at the end of competition Sunday.
A tone of amazement in her voice, Miller continued to try and put the accomplishment into perspective.
“Some girls are crying because they got like fifth or they’ve lost a match. I’m just like, ‘hey, it’s in the whole entire state, okay. You still have something to be proud of.”
Miller has a lot to be proud of herself, after making the podium in her weight-class this year.
“I feel like me now versus me last year, I feel like I got better exponentially.”
Teays Valley head wrestling coach Todd Nace echoed his athlete’s observation.
“She’s right in there with everybody in the state, so I think she can continue to improve and get better on the podium every year.”
Miller’s fourth place finish in the 100 weight-class came as a result of hard work and commitment according to her mother, Regina, and the coaching staff at Teays Valley.
“I’m just so proud of her. She’s worked so hard and I think that she had so many upsets and to get this far when people kind of counted her out, I think is amazing,” Regina Miller said on Sunday.
The championship did have ups and downs for Miller, just like sport always does, but it started off on two high notes.
In her first match on Saturday, Miller won by pin in the first period against Maddalyn Bean out of Marlington in Youngstown.
During her second match of the championship weekend, Miller pulled off a 17-0 technical fall against Kenzie Miracle of Celina.
At the end of competition on Saturday, Miller was in a good position. Her 2-0 record put her into the championship semifinals for the next day and with a first period pin and a technical fall, Miller was proving to be tough competition.
Two of her Teays Valley teammates, senior Zander Graham and junior Gunner Havens, were in the bleachers to support Miller and after the competition raved about how solid Miller looked in the circle on Saturday.
The gym was filled with excited spectators on Sunday morning, getting ready to watch the highest level of girls’ high school wrestling in Ohio.
Miller’s first match of the second day was a pivotal one, if she won she would go into the first place match later in the day. If she lost, she would have one more shot for a final round appearance.
Makayla Young of Bellefontaine High School is a fierce wrestler. Young won the Northwest District tournament two weeks ago and won her two Saturday matches by pin.
Miller and Young faced each other in a tough duel. After the first period, Miller was down 4-2 but ready for a comeback. Unfortunately, Young was ready for her shots and pinned Miller early in the second period.
The loss was upsetting but Miller quickly turned her focus to the next match. Her fourth match of the championship would decide if she went to the third place final or to the fifth place match.
Up against Averi Wiley of Piqua, Miller came out swinging, putting up 4 points in the first period and holding Wiley to just one escape point. The second period was a bit more even, though Miller held her lead through the whole two minutes.
In the final period, Miller was quick to strike, starting off with an escape and then a takedown. She won the match with a 12-7 decision.
Her win against Wiley put Miller into the parade of champions before the final round. With all the pomp and circumstance deserving of top athletes, the girls in the 100 weight-class took their spots on the mat to start the championship finals.
Simultaneously with the fifth and first place matches, Miller faced Riley Banyas of Elyria on mat 1.
The match started in Miller’s favor when she scored two points with a takedown in the first period. Banyas pulled off a reversal and the period ended with the girls tied at 2-2.
From a neutral starting point, the second period was a clash of wills with the two wrestlers pushing and pulling for control. In the latter half of the period, Banyas took down Miller for one point and earned a point off a stalling call. As the final seconds ticked down on the middle frame, Miller added one point to her total with an escape.
The third period was the most eventful. Unfortunately, it ended in a stalemate with both wrestlers scoring three points and put Banyas on top of a 7-6 decision.
Though Miller ended the tournament on a loss, she still finished a winner. Miller is now fourth in the state for her weight-class, an impressive feat for just a sophomore in high school.
“Every match, she wrestled a hundred percent and just did everything we asked her to do,” Coach Nace said of Miller’s performance.
Looking forward, a lot will change for Miller and Nace as girls’ wrestling moves under the control of OHSAA next season. One thing that won’t change is Miller’s dedication to improving everyday, and Nace’s excitement to see how far Miller can go.