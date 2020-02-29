Logan Elm claimed three individual sectional championships on Saturday during a Division II Southeast District sectional held in Washington Court House.
Miami Trace claimed the nine-school sectional crown with 221 points, followed by Washington Court House (197.5), Fairfield Union (153.5) and the Braves (129.5).
Logan Laux topped the 106-pound weight class for the Braves with a 6-0 shutout over Washington Court House’s Ian Roush. Blake Holzschuh pinned Fairfield Union’s Logan Ketcham in 1:32 to take top-billing at 126 and Luke Linton pinned Circleville’s Lucky Donaldson in 1:29 to win a sectional crown at 170.
Cole Renier (113) earned second, and the Braves also won a pair of third-place finals.
Dylan Hartranft (145) defeated Washington Court House’s Connor Day 7-1 and and Andrew Burns (152) pinned Unioto’s Mattew Griffin in 3:14.
Joning Donaldson in advancing to district for the Tigers were Timmy Clements (138) and Isac Payne (160), who both placed fourth.
Circleville and Logan Elm qualifiers travel to Claymont on Friday for the first day of a district tournament.
Mustangs travel to Alexander
Westfall turned in a sectional runner-up showing on Saturday at Alexander.
Bidwell River Valley topped the 21-school Division III Southeast District sectional with 175.5 points, followed by the Mustangs (131.5) and host Spartans (130).
Chanston Moll edged Alexander’s Wes Radford 3-2 to claim the 126-pound weight class and Josey Kelly earned a 7-1 win over Trimble’s Hunter Everett to earn top-billing at 182.
Glenn Keaton III won his third-place final at 170 via a 3-2 verdict over River Valley’s Aiden Greene.
Caleb Cline (120), Jadan Hall (152) and Lucas List (160) all finished four.
Qualifiers from Westfall travel to Heath on Friday for the first day of a district tournament.
Aces place second at Ridgedale
Amanda-Clearcreek finished second in the 21-team Division III Central District sectional on Saturday at Ridgedale.
Pleasant won the sectional title with 226 points, followed by the Aces with 180.
Luke Herron won a sectional title for the Aces at 126 pounds with a pin of Northmor’s Marcus Cortez in 2:25.
Forrest Doersam (113), Grant Guiler (138) and Seth Hoffman (285) all finished second.
Landon L’Huillier won his third-place final at 120 with a pin of North Union’s Gabe Hensen-Jackson in 4:19.
Bobby Pieratt (132) and Nolan Brumfield (160) also advanced to district by both finishing fourth.
Qualifying wrestlers advance to the first day of a district tournament on Friday at Heath.
Vikings travel to Marysville
Teays Valley advanced seven wrestlers on Saturday in a Division I Central District sectional at Marysville.
Olentangy Liberty topped the 12-team sectional with 261.5 points, followed by Marysville (241), Delaware (229) and the Vikings (171.5).
Zander Graham claimed the 126-pound weight class for the Vikings with a 15-0 win by technical fall over Marysville’s Nathan Thompson.
Gunner Havens (106) and Joey Thurston (285) each finished second, and a pair of Vikings won their third-place match.
Carson Weiss (138) won by forfeit over Worthington Kilbourne’s Sean Hoffman and Liam Wilson (195) pinned Westerville Central’s Josiah Mair in 1:41.
Kadin Walls (113) and Sam Speakman (160) both finished fourth to also advance to a district tournament starting on Friday at Hilliard Darby.