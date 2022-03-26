AMANDA— Two Amanda-Clearcreek baseball players officially committed to play ball in college this week.
Seniors Trent Hedges and Ryan Chambers are set to join separate NCAA Division II teams in the Greater Midwest Athletic Conference come fall. Hedges announced his commitment to Tiffin University on his personal Twitter account on Tuesday.
The Tiffin University Dragons have built a competitive and growing baseball program over recent years. The team won the G-MAC in 2019 and finished the season as a NCAA Division II Midwest Regional finalist. After the canceled 2020 season, the Dragons had a solid followup season in 2021.
The team finished the year with an overall record of 29-16 and lost to No. 1 seed Trevecca Nazarene in the G-MAC championship final. Now in the 2022 season, the Dragons are currently 12-11 overall with a 7-1 conference record.
Hedges is a right-handed pitcher and third baseman for the Aces and plays travel baseball for the Mizuno Outlaws.
Chambers is also a RHP and third baseman on the team and plays for the Columbus Cobras as well. Chambers’ fastball was clocked at an average range of 77-70 mph last June.
Walsh University is also a competitive team in the G-MAC, ending last season with a 27-14 overall record. The Cavaliers were knocked out of the G-MAC championship bracket last year by Tiffin in a 9-6 loss. So far this season, the Cavaliers are 5-8 with a 3-4 conference record and a .277 team batting average.