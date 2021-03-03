WASINGTON COURT HOUSE — A pair of Logan Elm Braves are headed to the Division II district tournament after placing in the top four for their respective weight classes. The team competed in the sectional tournament held at Washington Courthouse last Saturday.
At the 120-pound weight class, Braves’ Cole Renier would wrestle his first match of the day against Noah Patterson of Fairfield Union. After taking down the Falcon in the first period by pin, Renier would grapple Branton Dawes of Washington Court House for first place. The Brave would get pinned in the first period of the finals match — solidifying himself as the runner-up for the class.
Further, at 285 pounds, Collin Roar would see a first-round bye before defeating Luke Hoppes of Miami Trace by pin in the first period.
In his second full match, the Brave would go all three periods with Mason Mustain of Washington Courthouse, defeating him by a 2-0 decision. In his final’s matchup, Roar would lose by a 14-5 major decision — ending the day in second place.
The pair oof Braves wrestlers will compete at the Division II district tournament this weekend at Gallia Academy.