CIRCLEVILLE — After experiencing a season of heart-break last year, two Logan Elm senior class-men were recognized and award All-Ohio honors.
Last year, the Logan Elm Braves’ basketball season was cut short by the pandemic. While hopes for a season remained uncertain, athletes county-wide stayed diligent as if a season was to happen with or without the state’s approval.
Out on a mission, it was clear that the Braves planned for more than just an opportunity to compete, they wanted to win. And so they did winning another league title in the process.
Now, after the conclusion of the winter sporting season, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced on Tuesday the Division I and Division II boys’ basketball All-Ohio Teams — featuring two Braves.
Coming in at the Division II All-Ohio Second Team, senior Isaac Ward represented the Braves as he was one of the major contributors both on the offensive and defensive sides of the court.
After winning a league title this past season and the season prior, head coach Doug Stiverson commented that his team was “hungry” for more after they beat Miami Trace 56-38 in late February this year.
Following Ward’s recognition, fellow senior Gabe Chalfin received an All-Ohio Honorable Mention for his efforts this past season, helping the team get another league title.