CIRCLEVILLE— Two Tigers are heading to the NCAA after signing letters of intent to play on Friday afternoon.
Seniors Michael Clark and Wyatt Thatcher were joined by family and friends at Circleville High School as they announced their football signings.
The two Circleville teammates will be opponents come fall as both boys committed to Ohio Athletic Conference members.
Clark, who has played both tight end and defensive end for the Tigers, is committed to play for Wilmington College in the fall.
As a member of the OAC, Wilmington is a NCAA Division III program. The Fightin’ Quakers joined the OAC in 2000 and has not made a postseason football appearance since before joining the NCAA in 1999.
Thatcher played at wide receiver and running back in the 2021 season for the Tigers. Thatcher is set to play at Marietta College in the fall.
Known more as a baseball school, Thatcher will join Marietta as the college looks to grow its football program.