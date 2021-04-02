CIRCLEVILLE — With the winter sports season finally concluded, the Division I and II girls’ basketball All-Ohio teams were announced and with it; a few local players were highlighted.
At county seat Circleville, two Lady Tigers were given All-Ohio recognition after a hard-fought winter season.
Circleville High School standout and Ashland University commit Kenzie McConnell was named First Team All-Ohio. Accompanying McConnell, fellow Lady Tiger Jaylah Captain received an Honorable Mention All-Ohio award for her efforts this past season.
In late January of this year, the future Ashland Eagle, McConnell, made history as she went on to break the all-time leading scoring record for a Lady Tiger since Casse Mogan competed from 2005 to 2008.
Mogan ended her career with a total of 1,427 points — McConnell would break that record against the Hamilton Township Rangers and ended the night at 1,431 points in her career at that moment.
Prior to the Division I and II announcements, Divisions III and IV were made public on Monday morning this past week. Next week, the boys’ basketball All-Ohio teams will be made public starting next Monday.