CIRCLEVILLE — With the conclusion of the 2021 Spring baseball season, the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) have released the All-Ohio recipients for the season. In the listings, two Westfall Mustangs received honors.
In the All-Ohio awards for Division III, No. 12 Luke Blackburn was awarded First-Team honors. In the Scioto Valley Conference, Blackburn was ranked highly in some categories when compared to the other teams.
“Over the last four years, [Blackburn] has been instrumental by the time he stepped on the field as a freshman,” Mustangs’ Head Coach Trevor Thomas noted. “This year was just impressive.”
It does not come as a surprise to Thomas that Blackburn was a first-team recipient, commenting that his work ethic is what got him noticed.
“His work ethic when no one is watching is what got him this award,” Thomas said.
When it came to wins on the mound, the right-handed pitcher tallied three wins — tying with several players from programs such as Paint Valley and Adena. When it came to strikeouts, Blackburn took the crown with a total of 145 on the season.
“He averaged almost 13 strikeouts a game… [and] averaged two strikeouts per inning,” Thomas said. “Makes it easy for your defense when they only have to make one play an inning.”
Another Mustang, No. 3 Titan Williams, received an All-Ohio Honorable-Mention recognition. The pitcher and centerfielder proved to be a viable scoring asset for the team as he recorded a total of 16 runs for the Mustangs — tied for fourth best in the SVC — while also leading the SVC in triples with five.
“[Williams] put in the time and the effort,” Thomas said. “He’s an outstanding young man.”
The OHSBCA, a non-profit organization with the Ohio Secretary of State, is a group comprised of Ohio baseball coaches whose main purpose is to promote the sport, foster higher standards and ethics as well as establishing a line of communication with the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Schools with active memberships to the organization includes head and assistant coaches who are hands on with the middle or high school program and are employed within their district’s board of education.
The Westfall Mustangs finished the 2021 spring season with an overall record of 21-7 with a 12-2 record in the SVC. The Mustangs also obtained a share of the conference title with the Unioto Sherman Tanks, clinching a piece of the hardware after beating Adena 2-0 on May 5.
“It’s always an honor for the kids but it’s also an honor for the program,” Thomas told The Circleville Herald. “Both those guys worked extremely hard the past four years to get to where they are today.”
While only two Mustangs were highlighted, Thomas mentioned how both award recipients would give all the credit to their support cast: their teammates. Because at the end of the day, it’s a family affair.