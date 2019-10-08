Two Teays Valley girls golfers concluded their season on Tuesday in the Division I Central District tournament held at New Albany Links.
Freshman Audrey Keplar shot 36 on the front nine and 48 on the back to finish with an 84, which tied her for 18th overall in the 54-golfer field.
Senior Brooke DeVolld shot 45 on the front nine and 44 on the back to turn in a scorecard of 89, tying for 28th overall.
Mount Vernon's Maggie Williams (74) and Grove City's Lizzie Saur (78) earned the two individual qualifying spots to next week's state tournament at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course.
New Albany (305) won the district championship and it'll be joined at the state tournament by Upper Arlington (314).