HILLIARD — Two Teays Valley Vikings solidified their placings at the OHSAA Division I State Wrestling Tournament this past weekend. With two sophomores representing the program, things are looking bright for the Vikings grapplers as they await for the start of next season.
Coming into the weekend, the blue and gold grapplers of Teays Valley took four of its own to Hilliard Darby High School. Starting early in the morning, wrestlers from several school safely convene and prepared for what was going to be an eventful weekend.
The Vikings' state qualifiers included 106-pounder Gunner Havens; 182-pounder Camden McDaniel; 220-pounder Liam Wilson; and heavy weight Joey Thurston. Due to a lingering injury sustained during the district tournament the weekend prior, Wilson was unable to compete this past weekend.
Starting out on Saturday for the Vikings, Havens would be tested early on as he would face Austin McBurney of Perry. Going the distance with the Panther, Havens would fall to a 7-2 decision in his first match of the day.
However, Havens would get a chance a redemption as he would wrestle back for a chance at placing. In his second match-up, Havens would face Alex Green of Elyria — pinning the Pioneer in the first period of the match.
Further, Havens would see another win coming from his matches against Jaden Cochran of Miamisburg — pinning the other participating Viking in the first period of the match.
Now in-route for a chance at third place, Havens would walk onto the mat and face Ryan Avalos of Perrysburg. Now out for blood, Havens waisted no time taking the Yellow Jacket down — putting him to his back for a back points.
However, Avalos would return the favor to the Viking – taking Havens down at the start of the second period of the match. In the end, Havens would suffer yet another loss by pin in the second period, but the Viking’s day would be fair from over.
On the second day of competition, Havens would have a chance at fighting for seventh place against Micah Medina of Clay. While the Viking would suffer a loss by pin, Havens took to the podium as the first Viking to place on the day.
At heavy weight, Thurston would see success early on — pinning Joshua Padilla of Wayne in the shortly into the second period of the match.
Moving forward, the fellow-Viking would suffer his first loss on the day against Boardman’s Jake Powell by pin, also in the second period. As the heavy weight would wrestle back for a chance at third place — Thurston would suffer his second loss of the day against Aeden Begue of GlenOak.
At 182 pounds, McDaniel would have his eyes set on first place. In his first match, the Viking would tussle with RJ Simon of Olmsted Falls for most of the match before pinning the Bulldog in the final minute of the match.
Further on, the Viking would go the distance with Jonathon Sanchez of Moeller — beating the Crusader by a 11-0 decision in his second match.
In his third match and on the second day of competition, McDaniel would face Jake Evans of Elyria. Exhausting the full three periods, McDaniel would use his ballerina skills to outlast the Pioneer — beating him by a 4-1 decision and advancing the Viking to the finals.
Once 4:30 p.m. rolled around on Sunday, the championship matches for the state tournament would be on display with just a single mat in position. With the crowd and spotlights in position, McDaniel would compete against Salvatore Perrine of Nordonia for the last chance at glory for the season.
After being taken down by Perrine, McDaniel was able to get points of his own — using his hips to take advantage of the awkward placement Perrine found himself in. Trailing by one point in the final seconds of the match, the sophomore Viking would come short falling to Perrine by a 5-4 decision.
With two out of four state qualifiers placing, head coach Todd Nace commented that things are looking bright for the Viking wrestling program.
“The team got 12th place and we are very excited for the future,” Nace told The Circleville Herald. “This shows our kids that we can do this.”
Nace added that while the team is losing two members of its senior leadership, the team itself is hungrier than ever for another bite at the state tournament.