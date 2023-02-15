featured Upcoming Basketball Tournament Games By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming tournament games from February 16-18:Thursday (16th):Logan Elm girls’ basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.Circleville girls’ basketball vs. Waverly, 7 p.m.Saturday (18th):Circleville boys’ basketball vs. Waverly, 7 p.m.Logan Elm boys’ basketball vs. McClain, 7 p.m. Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Sports Games And Toys Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes