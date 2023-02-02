featured Upcoming Games for Saturday the 4th- Tuesday the 7th By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming games fromSaturday 4- Tuesday 7.Saturday:Boys’ basketball:Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll 6 p.m.Teays Valley vs. Circleville 7:30 p.m.Westfall vs. Wellston 7:15 p.m.Girls’ basketball:Westfall at Huntington 6:15 p.m.Bowling:MSL Tournament (Teays Valley, Circleville, and Logan Elm) at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, 10 a.m.Wrestling:Teays Valley vs. Olentangy Liberty 9 a.m.Circleville at the Clay Davis Memorial 9 a.m.Tuesday:Boys’ basketball:Logan Elm at Logan 6 p.m.Teays Valley vs. Groveport Madison 7:30 p.m.Circleville at Fairfield Union 7:30 p.m.Westfall vs. Unioto 7:15 p.m.Bowling:Logan Elm at Zan Trace 4:30 p.m. Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Games And Toys Basketball Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes