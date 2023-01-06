featured Upcoming Games Schedule By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming games from January 7-13.Girls’ Basketball:Teays Valley at Bishop Watterson, Saturday 7th at 4:30 p.m.Westfall vs Piketon, Saturday 7th at 7:15 p.m.Logan Elm vs Hamilton Township, Tuesday 10th at 6 p.m.Westfall vs Madison-Plains, Tuesday 10th at 7:15 p.m.Teays Valley at Amanda Clearcreek, Tuesday 10th at 7 p.m.Circleville at Fairfield, Tuesday 10th at 7 p.m.Logan Elm at Piketon, Wednesday 11th at 6:00 p.m.Teays Valley vs Bloom-Carroll, Friday 13th at 7 p.m.Westfall at Adena, Friday 13th at 6:15 p.m.Boys’ Basketball:Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, Saturday 7th at 6 p.m.Teays Valley vs Liberty Union, Saturday 7th at 7:30 p.m.Circleville at Hamilton Township, Saturday 7th at 2:30 p.m.Westfall at Madison-Plains, Saturday 7th at 7:30 p.m.Logan Elm at North Adams, Tuesday 10th at 5 p.m.Westfall at Piketon, Tuesday 10th at 7:30 p.m.Circleville vs Paint Valley, Wednesday 11th at 7:30 p.m.Logan Elm vs Teays Valley, Friday 13th at 5:30Circleville at Bloom-Carrol, Friday 13th at 7:30 p.m.Wrestling:Logan Elm Invitational, Saturday 7th at 10 a.m.Logan Elm at the Athens/Westfall Tri, Wednesday 11th at 6 p.m.Swimming:Logan Elm vs Teays Valley, Saturday 7th at 9 a.m.Logan Elm vs Circleville/Canal Winchester/Fairfield Union, Tuesday 10th at 5:30 p.m.Logan Elm at Chillicothe, Wednesday 11th at 5:30 p.m.Teays Valley vs Bloom-Carrol, Friday 13th at 5:30 p.m.Bowling:Teays Valley at the Buckeye Classic, Saturday 7th at 10 a.m.Circleville at Wellston, Saturday 7th at 1 p.m.Logan Elm vs Circleville, Tuesday 10th at 4:30 p.m.Teays Valley at Marysville, Tuesday 10th at 4 p.m.Teays Valley vs Groveport Madison, Friday 13th at 4 p.m. Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Logan Elm Circleville Sport Amanda Clearcreek Madison Hamilton Township Adams Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes