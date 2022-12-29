featured Upcoming Games By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Dec 29, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming games for Thursday December 29th, 2022- Tuesday January 3rd, 2023December 29thBoys’ basketball:JV Circleville vs. Westfall, 7:30 p.m.Girls’ basketball:Circleville vs. Huntington, 7:30 p.m.Teays Valley vs. Worthington, 7:30 p.m.December 30thBoys’ basketball:Teays Valley at Upper Arlington, 6 p.m.Circleville vs. Westfall, 7:30 p.m.Girls’ basketball:Logan Elm at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.JV Circleville vs. Huntington, 7:30 p.m.Wrestling:Circleville at the Madison Plains SuperquadJanuary 3rdBoys’ basketball:Teays Valley vs. New Albany, 7:30 p.m.Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.Girls’ basketball:Westfall vs. Huntington, 7:15 p.m.Logan Elm vs. Athens, 6 p.m.Bowling:Logan Elm vs. Zane Trace, 4:30 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Jv Circleville Logan Elm Zane Trace Huntington Bowling New Albany Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes