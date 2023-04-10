featured Upcoming Schedule for 4/11-4/13 By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday April 11th:BaseballLogan Elm at Sheridan High School, 5:15 p.m.Circleville at Canal Winchester, 5:15 p.m.SoftballTeays Valley vs. Logan, 5:15 p.m.TrackTeays Valley at Grove City, 5 p.m.Tennis:Teays Valley vs. Fisher Catholic, 4:30 p.m.Boys’ VolleyballWestfall vs. West, 6 p.m.Wednesday April 12th:BaseballLogan Elm vs. Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.Circleville vs. Liberty Union, 5:15 p.m.Teays Valley vs. Hamilton Township, 5:15 p.m.Westfall at Piketon, 5:15 p.m.SoftballLogan Elm vs. Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.Westfall at Piketon, 5:15 p.m.TennisLogan Elm vs. Logan, 4:30 p.m.Teays Valley at Pickerington High School, 4:30 p.m.TrackLogan Elm vs. Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.Thursday April 13th:SoftballWestfall at Wellston, 5 p.m.TennisLogan Elm vs. Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 4:30 p.m.Boys’ VolleyballWestfall at Chillicothe, 6:30 p.m. Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Softball School Systems Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes