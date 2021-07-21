CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville’s Uptown Classic 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is this weekend for families or individuals looking to see some homegrown competition starting at 9 a.m. this Saturday, July 24.
The Pickaway County Welcome Center and Visitors Bureau posted the bracket for this weekend on its Facebook page. There are 54 teams set to compete against one another.
The welcome center noted that intended spectators should follow the Uptown Circleville Facebook page for updates in case there is inclement weather leading up to the event.
Teams are schedule to begin registration at 8 a.m. this Saturday with the tournament starting an hour after. Spectators are requested to bring chairs if they intend to spectate. There are no bleachers.
Court Street will be closed from Main Street heading south to the north side of the post office. Franklin Street will be closed from the city parking lot in the east to the intersection of Scioto Street to the west.