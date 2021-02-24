ASHVILLE — After opening the day with a 277-pin game, Viking bowler Russell Orris earned the rights to advance to the Division I State Tournament for boys bowling. He becomes the first individual bowler in Teays Valley history to represent the school in the tournament.
After opening the day on a good note, the senior bowler went on to tally a 663 series at the OHSAA Central District Tournament.
The state tournament is not unfamiliar territory for the bowling team who in 2014 advanced together as a team. However, this time around, Orris will represent the Viking nation for the first time in the program’s history when it comes to individual competition.
Russell shared that he was thankful to his friends, teammates and family for their support throughout this year as well as his senior year.
Head Bowling Coach Nick Boylard commented that he is incredibly proud of Orris referencing the senior’s adjustments he made all day.
“It’s extremely challenging to compete as an individual,” Boylard said. “You do not have your teammates with you to keep you going, but Russell showed tremendous focus, resiliency, and made incredible adjustments throughout the day.”
The ship does not stop for Orris as he will compete again on Saturday, March 6, at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.