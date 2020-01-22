The Teays Valley boys swim team placed first in a tri-meet with Mt. Vernon and Liberty Union at the Kenyon Athletic Center. The girls finished THIRD.
Girls Results
Logan Fields – 2nd in the 200 Free (2:19) and 3rd in the 100 Free (1:03)
CJ Arledge – 2nd in the 100 Breast (1:20) and 4th in the 200 IM (2:42)
Cassie Feyh – 5th in the 50 Free (35.94)
200 Medley Relay. Martha McAllister, Arledge, Fields and Feyh finished 3rd (2:30)
200 Free Relay. Arledge, Isabella Crego, McAllister and Feyh came in 3rd (2:27)
Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 100 Fly (58.14) and 1st in the 100 Back (1:06)
Mason Koch – 1st in the 500 Free (6:01) and 2nd in the 200 Free (2:12)
Noah Brister – 1st in the 200 IM (3:06) and 2nd in the 100 Breast (1:43)
Harrison Mohr – 2nd in the 100 Back (1:20) and 4th in the 200 Free (2:30)
Nate Reynard – 3rd in the 50 Free (27.41) and 3rd in the 100 Free (1:02)
Dallas Moore – 4th in the 100 Free (1:05) and 4th in the 50 Free (28.15)
200 Medley Relay. Mohr, Reynard, Brister and Moore finished 1st (2:14)
200 Free Relay. Hamilton, Moore, Reynard and Koch came in 1st (1:49)
400 Free Relay. Hamilton, Koch, Mohr and Brister placed 1st (4:15)
Teays Valley traveled to Coshocton to take on River View and Heath. The Vikings girls and boys both returned home with third-place finishes. The teams swam in a 25 meter pool instead of a 25 yard pool, the standard length for high school competition.
Girls Results
Logan Fields – 1st in the 50 Free (31.92) and 2nd in the 400 Free (5:34)
CJ Arledge – 1st in the 200 Free (2:38) and 3rd in the 100 Fly (1:28)
Martha McAllister – 4th in the 200 IM (3:42) and 4th in the 100 Breast (1:56)
Cassie Feyh – 5th in the 100 Free (1:36)
200 Medley Relay. McAllister, Arledge, Fields and Feyh placed 3rd (2:50)
200 Free Relay. Arledge, Feyh, McAllister and Fields finished 3rd (2:35)
Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 100 Free (59.79) and 1st in the 100 Breast (1:21)
Nate Reynard – 3rd in the 200 IM (2:58) and 3rd in the 400 Free (5:42)
Mason Koch – 3rd in the 50 Free (29.94) and 4th in the 100 Free (1:08)
Noah Brister – 4th in the 100 Fly (1:33) and 6th in the 100 Back (1:45)
Dallas Moore – 5th in the 100 Back (1:42) and 6th in the 200 Free (3:09)
Harrison Mohr – 5th in the 200 Free (2:48) and 6th in the 50 Free (32.66)
200 Medley Relay. Reynard, Koch, Hamilton and Moore placed 3rd (2:17)
200 Free Relay. Hamilton, Brister, Mohr and Koch finished 3rd (2:02)
400 Free Relay – Reynard, Mohr, Brister and Moore came in 3rd (5:00)