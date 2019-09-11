ASHVILLE — Teays Valley and visiting Amanda-Clearcreek battled to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division match.
The Aces had the better of the first 20 minutes, but were unable to score as the Lady Vikings battled hard as a team. Both teams had positive spells of play at times during the half, but the halftime score stood at 0-0.
Amanda-Clearcreek opened the scoring early in the second half as a misplayed ball in the back found freshman Emilee Stats, who slipped her shot past Morgan Nutter in the 46th minute to give the Aces a 1-0 lead.
A depleted Teays Valley team continued to battle and fight for stretches of the second half, but were unable to put together very many dangerous chances.
In the 78th minute, sophomore Brooke Zealer took a pass at the top of the Amanda-Clearcreek box, beat a defender and poked her shot past Katelynn Connell to level the score at 1-1.
“We’ve had a really tough stretch lately, and being so young and depleted right now, we’re extremely proud of the effort and toughness shown by everyone tonight to battle back the way they did,” Teays Valley coach Jason Herbert said.
Nutter had 12 saves in goal for the Vikings (1-4-1, 0-3-1), who travel to Central Crossing on Saturday for a non-league match.