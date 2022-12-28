CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville and Teays Valley cheer teams earned recognition this year that puts these athletes head and shoulders above the competition.
In October, the Teays Valley Game Day cheer team took first place in the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Ohio Regional competition. Vikings tied with another team that advanced to the finals last year at NHSCC.
Vikings’ coaches Jamie Kinzer and Hannah Kerr said they are ridiculously proud of their team and what they did at the regional competition.
“Competitive cheerleading has turned into a year round sport; we take off the month of March,” they said. “These athletes dedicated themselves to a lifting program and extra tumbling classes over the past year and it is really paying off. We are excited to see what the future holds.”
Vikings’ coaches said they would like another chance to compete at the NHSCC which takes place in February 10-12 at Walt Disney World’s Wide World of Sports facility.
Earlier this month, Tigers' cheer team finished third at the Mid-State League (MSL) cheer competition held at Teays Valley High School.
Tigers’ Coach Darci Valentine described how it felt to watch her team perform and how proud she is.
“I am so incredibly proud of this team and how hard they worked. It was a great experience for me watching them become a team and lean on and encourage each other,” she said. “Having one goal and the focus being on them instead of cheering on other teams really united these girls.”
Valentine said she thinks the girls surprised themselves too.
“I know a lot of them were worried about their skill level compared to some of the other programs that have been competing for a while. But being our first competition, going up against those programs and placing in the top three showed them what they are capable of!”
