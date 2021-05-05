ASHVILLE — Tuesday proved to a trifling day for sports teams around the county who feared the worst of the continuous dreary weather. Nonetheless, Teays Valley’s varsity boys tennis team surpassed Fisher Catholic by a team score of 3-2 after tying with them earlier in the match.
Competing in the singles category, senior Eli Burgett faced Irish’s Ben Shaw and went the distance for three sets. In the first set, the Viking lost 4-6 but tied Shaw after going 7-5 in the second set. In the final set, the senior Viking lost again by a close 8-10 margin, giving the Irish their first team point.
In the second singles match, fellow senior class-man Jack Kennedy competed against Dominic Blackstone, beating the opposing Irish after two sets — 6-0 and 6-2 — tying with the visiting team 1-1 in team points.
In the third and final singles match, Vikings’ freshman Owen Kennedy took on Owen Brandt and beat the opposing sophomore 6-0 in the first and second set respectively — Vikings ahead of Irish 2-1 in the match.
Moving into the doubles matches, the tandem of freshmen Zach Helenthal and McCoy Samlow took on the Irish’s sophomore duo Elliott Boley and Sophie Shaw. The Vikings lost the first set 3-6 but tied the match in the second set, winning by a score of 7-5. The home team could not pull threw in the end as the Irish won the third set at 12-10 — Irish and Vikings now tied at 2-2 in the match.
Last in the doubles matches, junior Coen Vanscoter and freshman Landon Zealer beat the opposing duo of Joann Carr and Mae Neighbor 6-1 in the first set and 6-2 in the second set.
After the final match, the Vikings walked away with another Mid-State League win against the Irish 3-2 on senior night.